Yucatán: Nobody on the streets after 11:30 pm! Restriction continues on Christmas Eve

A few hours before the Christmas Eve and Christmas celebrations in Yucatan, the positive cases of coronavirus total 25,846 and the number of deaths adds up to 2,849. For this reason, the local authorities reiterate the call to celebrate as a family, to avoid crowding.

Some municipalities resumed restrictions on mobility, such as Kanasín, which established that from December 23 to January 4, 2021, no vehicle or people may circulate from 11:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next day, except surveillance and emergency vehicles.

Nor will they allow celebrations on public roads, including parks, which will remain closed on December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1, 2021. Citizens were invited to celebrate at home with their first family circle and avoid meetings that exceed 20 attendees. The City Council of the aforementioned municipality ordered the Municipal Police to monitor compliance with the measures.

In the case of Mérida, citizens will have to modify traditional activities at the end of the year, due to restrictions on mobility from 11:30 pm.

For its part, the Mérida City Council did not authorize requests for street closures like last year, when around 200 blocks were closed down for posadas.

