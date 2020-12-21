“Yucatán is the best state in Mexico to invest” (US Chamber of Commerce)

Legal certainty, energy sustainability, security, and investment in infrastructure are the key points attracting foreign investors to the Yucatan.

The American business sector recognizes the leadership of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to attract investment and create jobs in the state.

Yucatán is the best state in Mexico to invest, according to the United States Chamber of Commerce. This was revealed by Luis Aguirre Lang, president of the National Council of the Maquiladora and Import Manufacturing Industry, Index. Also, Yucatán ranks first in legal certainty to do business, in the ranking of the international association World Justice Project.

These unique characteristics are reflected in the investments being made in the state, which are creating thousands of jobs. Aguirre Lang awarded Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, on behalf of the National Index Council and for the first time in the history of this body, the recognition of the Merit Index 2019.

“This recognition was granted, among other things, because Yucatán is the state that has grown the most in the country in the last two years since it managed to increase the generation of jobs in the Mexican industry of export”, explained Aguirre Lang.

In a radio interview, the leader of the exporting businessmen recognized the progress of Yucatan, even in the midst of the pandemic, which consolidates the state as one of the best places to invest. In Yucatán, he pointed out, “many things have been done well in terms of energy sustainability,” and invested in logistics infrastructure, such as the works carried out in the port of Progreso.

“These important advances, which are reflected in the creation of thousands of jobs, are the product of coordination and teamwork between government and society, guided by the great leader who is Governor Mauricio Vila. The only way to get out of this economic crisis, caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, is through investment and job creation, something that is already happening in this state. Yucatán has everything to continue growing economically and socially,” the president of the National Index Council, Luis Aguirre Lang concluded.







Comments

comments