Yucatan archaeological sites ready to receive visitors in December

Merida Yucatan; December 3, 2020 (ACOM) .- Thirteen of the fifteen tourist paradores are ready to serve tourists this holiday season.

Mauricio Díaz Montalvo, head of the Board of Trustees for the Units of Cultural and Tourist Services, pointed out that Loltún and Balankanché are the only two inns that remain closed, due to the damage caused by the rains.

Díaz Montalvo explained that after the passage of the climatic phenomena, the green areas of the archaeological zones of Chichen Itzá, Uxmal, Ek Balam and Dzibilchaltún were affected, for which it was necessary to close them and give them maintenance.

Pyramid of Magician – Uxmal. (Photo: noticieros-televisa.com)

The Paradores of Celestún, Chocholá, Valladolid, Izamal, Chichen Itzá, Dzibilchaltún, Ek Balam, El Corchito, Halachado, Uaymitún, the cenotes X’kekén, El Pasaje Picheta and Uxmal received the necessary attention and maintenance and are operating at the established hours .

He stressed that the sites with the highest demand are still Chichen Itzá, Valladolid and X’Kekén, where the flow of visitors is increasing, without reaching the figures reported in previous years.

When asked if the Mayan buildings had been damaged during the cyclones, the official explained that the INAH is in charge of carrying out the surveys, but fortunately there were no damages.

It will be the federal authority that can issue a detailed opinion on this issue, in the case of the hostels, some received minor impacts, a task that has been addressed and improved.

In the case of the Loltún and Balankanché caves, they are still flooded, the caverns and passages filter a large amount of rainwater and therefore remain closed.

The Patronato Cultur is attending each of the 15 points with the support of the tenants and groups of artisans that have quickly put into operation to attend the arrival of visitors.







