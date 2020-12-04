Yucatan archaeological sites closed due to problems with the Union

MÉRIDA.- Today, Friday, December 4th, at eight o’clock in the morning, the members of the National Democratic Union of Workers of the Ministry of Culture closed the work centers of the archaeological zones of Chichén Itzá, Dzibilchaltún, Izamal, Mayapán, and Uxmal, as well as the Regional Museum of Yucatán “Palacio Cantón”.
The secretary general of the Yucatán section of the Sndtsc, Daniel Enrique Vega Cepeda, stressed that by joining the national protest, the access of tourism to places open to the public will be prevented.
He remarked that “the demonstration will conclude until a minute is issued or a work table is established,” and recalled that the previous protest took two days. However, he hoped that this time there will be no further delay.
He commented that “this measure of action was agreed on December 3rd, at the Seventh National Meeting of the Union,” which was held after a remote press conference.
He stated that there are three complaints and demands, such as the immediate regulation of the budget deficit of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).
Also, in second place is the sufficient budget for the operation of the museums and archaeological sites of the INAH, as well as the respect and payment of the end-of-year benefits to workers.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
