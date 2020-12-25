Women victims of violence will spend Christmas with their children in shelters

Currently, the Mérida Municipal Institute for Women houses eight women and 18 minors

MERIDA, YUCATAN (December 24, 2020).- Many women who suffer from violence and flee their homes together with their sons and daughters take refuge in the shelter of the Municipal Institute for Women.

For these December holidays, the mothers and children decorated the Christmas tree, and although they wish they were in their own home, they know that at least tonight they will be safe, out of violence.

“Eight women in situations of violence and 18 boys and girls will spend Christmas and possibly the New Year in the Institute’s shelter”, reported Fabiola García Magaña, director.

Although women go through a serious situation, fleeing violence and this year the outlook was further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the official indicated that the space has been fitted out with decorations alluding to the Christmas celebrations, to not letting the Christmas spirit go by, hoping that everything will improve for the following year.

Then, he specified, a Christmas tree was placed, so that they can decorate together with their infants and institute staff: place spheres, messages or letters from Santa Claus.

The official explained that one of the recurring questions that children have when they arrive at this place is if Santa arrives here, so the agency makes sure that each year, the chubby white-bearded man does arrive at the shelter.

Also, during these Christmas days various activities have been carried out, such as crafts, and tonight they will have turkey and other appetizers for dinner that the same women cook together with the shelter’s operational staff.

Fabiola stated that they try to do everything possible so that they feel at home, because many times their children do not want to be there, they do not understand the situation.

However, most of the kids see the shelter as a safe and comfortable place, where they have psychological care, legal advice, social work, and everyone has their own room and individual bathroom; in addition, the institute has two kitchens, a gym, and a patio, among other things.

