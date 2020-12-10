Woman’s body found in abandoned supermarket cart in Playa del Carmen

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, QUINTANA ROO.- The body of a murdered woman was found this morning inside a supermarket cart, on 4th street between 35 and 40 avenues, in the Centro neighborhood of this city.
A passerby made this macabre discovery when he saw a supermarket cart, from the Chedraui store, covered by a yellow tarp. Upon lifting it, he saw that it was the body of a 25-year-old woman, believed to have been abandoned in the area during the early morning hours.
The victim, lying inside the cart, with her legs out, wore a white blouse and denim pants.
The situation generated mobilization of municipal police, who cordoned off the area while personnel from the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) took charge of the body.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Canadian passengers on 7 flights from Cancun tested positive for COVID-19
Passengers on seven flights from Cancun to Canada were alerted by.
-
“Distrito tres70” Merida’s new avant-garde real estate development
Building smart and sustainable real estate developments is.
-
Foreigner runs motorcyclists over in Valladolid
Valladolid, Yucatan (December 10, 2020) .-.
-
AMLO Delays Ban on Outsourcing Amid Uproar by Business
Mexico December 9th (Bloomberg) — President.
-
This is Chuminópolis, the first of Mérida’s “Colonias”
According to historical data, Chuminópolis is the.
-
Mérida and Sarasota ratify their twinning for new exchanges
Mérida, December 9, 2020. In order.
-
Mexico signs with CanSino purchase of 35 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine
The Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer,.
-
700 kilos of solid waste extracted from Yucatan cenotes
The exploration of cenotes in Yucatán.
-
Heladez in Merida; a wind chill of 9 degrees is recorded.
The heat will return over the.
-
Two dead sea turtles found on beaches of Progreso
PROGRESO, YUCATAN (December 10, 2020).-Two huge.
Leave a Comment