Woman’s body found in abandoned supermarket cart in Playa del Carmen

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, QUINTANA ROO.- The body of a murdered woman was found this morning inside a supermarket cart, on 4th street between 35 and 40 avenues, in the Centro neighborhood of this city.

A passerby made this macabre discovery when he saw a supermarket cart, from the Chedraui store, covered by a yellow tarp. Upon lifting it, he saw that it was the body of a 25-year-old woman, believed to have been abandoned in the area during the early morning hours.

The victim, lying inside the cart, with her legs out, wore a white blouse and denim pants.

The situation generated mobilization of municipal police, who cordoned off the area while personnel from the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) took charge of the body.

