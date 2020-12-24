Who is the first person to receive the vaccine in Mexico?

The vaccination campaign against covid-19 officially started on Thursday, December 24th, in Mexico, and Maria Irene Ramirez becomes the first person to receive the biological from Pfizer and BioNTech in the country.

On the morning of this Thursday, the vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus began in Mexico, in its first phase, which includes health personnel such as doctors and nurses but also includes orderlies, cleaning personnel, medical assistants, radiologists, laboratory workers and chemists.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, the first batch of 3,000 doses of the biological vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech arrived in the country, with which vaccination started at the General Hospital of Mexico and two military headquarters located in Toluca and Querétaro.

From the early hours of this day, hundreds of people previously notified by their medical center were inoculated against Covid-19. Among those shortlisted was María Irene Ramírez, 59, the first person to receive the Pfizer vaccine in Mexico.

She is the head of Nursing in the Intensive Care area of ​​the Rubén Leñero hospital in Mexico City.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, and the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, arrived at the ceremony held at the Eduardo Liceaga General Hospital of Mexico.

María Irene declared feeling “A little nervous”, but very happy, and stated that “it is the best gift I could have received for Christmas in 2020”.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments