What is peeling?

Author: Doctoranytime

Lately, we have heard about peeling, however, do we know what is it? Let’s explain this procedure from the beginning. The real word is “chemical peeling” and it is about a procedure where the chemical solution is applied to the skin, this way you can remove the top layers. This procedure can be used to treat scars, discolored skin, and wrinkles, especially on the face.

This procedure is one of the most favorites of celebrities, therefore it is so famous and it is necessary to be applied by a specialist such as a dermatologist. There are some tips to prepare before the procurement and also some risks that you must take into account.

How is the peeling done?

Before applying the chemical peel on the area, the specialist will apply exfoliant acid first on thicker areas of skin and, after, on thinner areas. There are different types of acid that can involve the chemical peel such as; phenol, alpha-hydroxy acids, beta-hydroxy acids, and tr Depending on the wanted results or the issues you and your doctor can choose the type of chemical peel, there are 3 types that include:

Light chemical peel: It is a superficial chemical peel that can remove the epidermis and treat acne, dryness, skin tone, and wrinkles.

It is a superficial chemical peel that can remove the epidermis and treat acne, dryness, skin tone, and wrinkles. Medium chemical peel: It can also be used to treat wrinkles, acne scars, and uneven skin tone. It can remove skin cells from the epidermis and dermis.

Deep chemical peel: This is the kind of peeling that can remove skin cells deeper, for example, deeper wrinkles, scars, or precancerous growths.

You can use chemical peels to remove skin conditions as: rosacea, acne, hyperpigmentation, acne, redness, scarring, among others.

Risks of chemical peels

There are some risks or side effects that we must know, even when they are mild. Some side effects include:

Changes in skin color: The peeling can cause hyperpigmentation, it means that the skin may become darker. Or hypopigmentation, it means that skin may be lighter than normal, being this the most common side effect after superficial peels.

The peeling can cause hyperpigmentation, it means that the skin may become darker. Or hypopigmentation, it means that skin may be lighter than normal, being this the most common side effect after superficial peels. Scarring: One of the rarest side effects, but the chemical peel can cause scarring. However, you can use antibiotics or other medications to soften the appearance, only if your doctor says so.

One of the rarest side effects, but the chemical peel can cause scarring. However, you can use antibiotics or other medications to soften the appearance, only if your doctor says so. Infection: In some cases, a peeling can lead to a bacterial infection. Therefore, it is important to keep in contact and consult a doctor.

Redness: The most common and normal side effect besides swelling and scabbing. However, this effect may last a few months.

You must remember that a peeling is not for everyone, your dermatologist may warn you in case of having a personal or family history of keloids, pregnancy, or taking oral acne medication. So you must be honest with him about everything he asks because there are some risks that you must know and avoid.

References:







Comments

comments