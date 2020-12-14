Visit the Feria Tunich online and have your purchase delivered at home

This year, the Mérida 2020 “Tunich” Craft Fair, which was generally held in the town of Dzitya, will be virtual due to the pandemic. The Tunich Fair will take place online from December 13 to 20.
More than 30 artisans will offer products in wood, stone, filigree, textiles, and other materials of natural origin.
Fifteen of these sellers will share their crafts through their own online sales platforms with a home delivery option within the city of Mérida.
Home delivery service is possible thanks to the collaboration with Alero App, a transport application that connects users with the Yucatan taxi service.
You can visit the fair at the following link: https://merida.virtualtradecenter.com.mx/
