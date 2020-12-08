Vaccination in Mexico against COVID-19: These are the priority groups, phases, and times

Hugo Lopez-Gatell, the undersecretary of health, noted that the first doses of the injections would be frontline personnel fighting the pandemic.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – The federal government on Tuesday presented the first details of the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 in Mexico. Medical personnel fighting the pandemic and the elderly will have priority to receive the dose.

Hugo Lopez-Gatell, the undersecretary of health, indicated that the application of the doses against the SARS-CoV2-2 virus would follow this scheme:

1. Healthcare workers

2. People of 80 or more years old

3. People from 70 to 79 years old

4. People from 60 to 69 years old

5. People from 50 to 59 years old

6. People from 40 to 49 years old

7. Population under 40 years of age

The first phase of vaccination, running from December 2020 to February 2021, includes the professionals who will serve the pandemic.

In the next phase (February to April 2021), health care workers who were not included in the previous stage, and people aged 60 or older would be vaccinated.

In the third phase (April-May 2021), people aged 50-59 would be vaccinated, and in the next stage, people aged 40-49 would be vaccinated between May and June of next year.

Stage 5 of the vaccination campaign will include the rest of the population and begin in June 2021 and extend through March 2022.

