US borders with Canada, Mexico to stay closed through at least Jan. 21

As expected, U.S. border closures will be extending into the New Year.
Due to the rise in COVID-19 coronavirus cases, the land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed through Jan. 21, Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Friday.
The borders have been closed since March, with DHS issuing month-to-month extensions.
“In order to continue to prevent the spread of COVID, the US, Mexico, & Canada will extend the restrictions on non-essential travel through Jan. 21,” Wolf wrote on Twitter. “We are working closely with Mexico & Canada to keep essential trade & travel open while also protecting our citizens from the virus.”
He added that nonessential travel restrictions will be reevaluated “as this administration continues to make great progress on a vaccine for COVID.”
Mexico’s Foreign Ministry also posted about the extension on Twitter, saying the country proposed the newest month-long extension to the U.S.
As of Friday, the U.S. has the most COVID-19 cases of any country with more than 15 million, while Mexico and Canada have more than 1 million and 400,000, respectively.
Both U.S. land borders were closed to all but essential traffic in mid-March after the coronavirus pandemic hit, with government officials announcing multiple extensions as case counts continued to rise, especially in the U.S. The previous extension, announced in mid-November, was due to expire Dec. 21. Despite the closure of land borders, U.S. citizens can still travel by air.
According to the official website for the Government of Canada, travelers entering from the U.S. must prove they are traveling for an essential purpose, along with not presenting COVID-19 symptoms and planning to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
Source: USA Today
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Visit the one and only Christmas Cookie House in Mérida
Every year Mario transforms his home.
-
Visit the Feria Tunich online and have your purchase delivered at home
This year, the Mérida 2020 “Tunich”.
-
Despite health emergency, the people of León took out to the streets to celebrate
León, Guanajuato (December 13th, 2020).- After.
-
Banks must reinburse unrecognized charges to account holders – Mexico’s Supreme Court.
This measure will apply from December.
-
Mexico is heading towards “populism” with the dismantling of institutions – Center for Economic Studies of the Private Sector.
MEXICO CITY (CEESP) – In its.
-
2020 electoral college vote
Nearly six weeks after Americans voted.
-
China’s tiny Jewish community in fear as Beijing erases its history
For this year’s Hanukkah, Amir is.
-
Animal cruelty continues to prevail in Mérida
As a new case of abuse,.
-
Chaos and crowds in downtown Mérida despite pandemic
As it usually happens in the.
-
The Monreal Law under review: changes in Banxico’s autonomy will be discussed until February.
The Morena senators’ leader pointed out.
Leave a Comment