Unprecedented, criminal proceedings begin against two ex-mayors in Yucatan

Pastor Agustín Canul Zárate and David Natán Urtecho López are accused of abuse of power and illicit use of functions
This Monday, December 21st, began the criminal process against the former mayor of Cacalchén, Pastor Agustín Canul Zárate and David Natán Urtecho López for the crimes of abusive exercise of functions and illicit use of functions, which occurred in 2017.
In a hearing held at the Oral Justice Center of Mérida, in accordance with the provisions of the National Code of Criminal Procedures, the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Combating Corruption informed the detainees that they had initiated an investigation (formulation of the accusation) in accordance with the following facts:
“That derived from an audit of the public account 2017 of the municipality of Cacalchén, Yucatán, the Superior State Audit warned the payroll to various relatives of the council members who made up the municipal administration 2015-2018”.
At the hearing, the defendants now reserved their right to testify and requested the duplication of the constitutional term of 144 hours to resolve their legal situation.
Before the request, the control judge, Rómulo Antonio Bonilla Castañeda, set next Saturday 26 at 10:00 a.m. to continue with the hearing of connection to the process.
Finally, after the debate between the parties, the control judge imposed the precautionary measures consisting of attending to sign in the first five days of each month before the State Center for Supervision of Precautionary Measures and Conditional Suspension of the Process; the presentation of a sufficient financial guarantee; prohibition of leaving the State and approaching witnesses, these measures will be in effect for the entire duration of the criminal process.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
