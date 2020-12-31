Ultramar sanctioned for exceeding passenger capacity in Playa del Carmen

The Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) has suspended the Ultramar ferry service for not complying with the health protocols and exceeding passenger capacity in their ferries.

Francisco Toledo Alvarado of Cofepris (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios) said one of the boats was found with overcapacity on Sunday, December 27th, during a routine inspection.

The COFEPRIS inspector said that people onboard were not able to practice healthy distance, therefore, the company was also found to be in non-compliance with the state’s health measures.

The inspection was carried out at the Playa del Camen ferry terminal. Toledo Alvarado did not explain for how long the Ultramar boat would be grounded.

At the time of the inspection, officials estimated approximately 400 people were crammed in lines to use the ferry service to cross over to Cozumel.

Source: Riviera Maya News







