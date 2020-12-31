Ultramar sanctioned for exceeding passenger capacity in Playa del Carmen

The Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) has suspended the Ultramar ferry service for not complying with the health protocols and exceeding passenger capacity in their ferries.
Francisco Toledo Alvarado of Cofepris (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios) said one of the boats was found with overcapacity on Sunday, December 27th, during a routine inspection.
The COFEPRIS inspector said that people onboard were not able to practice healthy distance, therefore, the company was also found to be in non-compliance with the state’s health measures.
The inspection was carried out at the Playa del Camen ferry terminal. Toledo Alvarado did not explain for how long the Ultramar boat would be grounded.
At the time of the inspection, officials estimated approximately 400 people were crammed in lines to use the ferry service to cross over to Cozumel.
Source: Riviera Maya News
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
(CNN) — If you’re planning a trip.
-
Most hotels and restaurants in Mérida cancel the traditional New Year’s dinner
Due to the increase in cases.
-
AMLO informs which products will have a “price adjustment” in 2021
AMLO assured that there will be.
-
90% of companies never considered home office before covid-19
Many companies migrated to digital options.
-
Republicans plan to disrupt certification of Biden’s win
Trump to return to Washington early.
-
Tuffy Mafud Contreras seeks to run for mayor of Mérida
Young Yucatecan politician Tuffy Mafud Contreras.
-
The moments in 2020 that marked AMLO’s presidency
Corruption and family conflicts, a trip.
-
AMLO makes a show of popularity against world leaders
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President.
-
Mexico City on the verge of chaos in its hospital network.
The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health.
-
Vladimir Putin targets U.S. social media, secret agent leaks, and protests with new laws
MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin.
Leave a Comment