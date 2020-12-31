Tuffy Mafud Contreras seeks to run for mayor of Mérida

Young Yucatecan politician Tuffy Mafud Contreras reported that he requested a license from the municipal leadership of the Progressive Social Networks party (RSP), and made known his intentions to run as a candidate for mayor of Mérida.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, December 30th, at a press conference at the headquarters of Redes Sociales Progresistas (RSP), in the Yucatecan capital.
The license in the position of President of the Municipal Executive Commission of Mérida will be valid from January 1 to June 8, 2021.
This in order for Mafud Contreras to participate in the internal contest of RSP for the candidacy for the Municipal Presidency of Mérida.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
