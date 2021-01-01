Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

(CNN) — If you’re planning a trip to Mexico, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico is open to all travelers. There is no need to provide a negative PCR test or quarantine for 14 days on arrival, though most resorts ask for health questionnaires. However, the land border between Mexico and the US is closed until January 21, 2021.

What’s on offer

Incredible food, sensational beaches, buzzing towns and historical remains. While the beach resorts around Cancun attract the bulk of visitors, those who want more than a fly and flop go for Mexico City’s cultural heft, the coastline of Baja California, and traditional towns like Oaxaca.

Who can go

Mexico has some of the loosest border restrictions, currently, with anyone allowed to travel by air for business or leisure.

What are the restrictions?

Travelers into the country must complete a health questionnaire and scan the QR code it generates on arrival. Otherwise, there is no need to take a test before departure or undertake any form of quarantine. Those concerned that they may have symptoms should ask for the Sanidad Internacional.The land border with the United States remains shut to all but essential travel until January 21, however, while the southern border with Guatemala has also been subject to periodic closures.

What’s the Covid situation?

Mexico has seen 1.21 million cases of Covid-19 and 112,000 deaths (the real figure is thought by some to be higher).

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has come under fire for taking a laissez-faire approach to the virus. Restrictions have not been far-reaching and life has gone as normal for many, which critics say has led to such high death and infection rates.

