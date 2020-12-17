Tour the fantastic ancient Maya cities of Calakmul and Balamkú, Campeche

Calakmul and Balamkú is a tour where you will visit the archaeological sites of Calakmul which means “Two nearby mounds” and Balamkú.
The archaeological site of Calakmul is located within the Calakmul Biosphere Reserve, it is an important pre-Hispanic site, it has 6750 ancient structures of which the Great Pyramid of 55 meters high, the ball court, tombs, and other structures stand out. It is the only Mixed Heritage of Humanity in Mexico, considered the second lung of America and the largest Mayan urban center.
As a first point, you will make a stop in the town of Escárcega to have breakfast and continue towards Calakmul, later you will visit the archaeological zone of Balamkú, a small Mayan site that was discovered in 1990.
It has among its structures a large polychrome stucco frieze, unique in the Mayan world also has 3 architectural groups that will surprise you.
All these sites are surrounded by undisturbed jungle and reveal their exquisite flora, fauna, and ancestral Mayan heritage.
For more information go to mexicodestinos.com
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Isla Aguada, Campeche a paradise just recently appointed “Magic Town”
A small fishing port with about.
-
Endangered-Species Decision Expected on Beloved Monarch Butterfly
Trump administration officials are expected to.
-
Brazil and Mexico presidents recognize Biden’s victory after facing criticism
The populist leaders of Brazil and.
-
China biodegradable plastics ‘failing to solve pollution crisis’
A massive increase in biodegradable plastic.
-
Sinkhole suddenly appears in downtown Puerto Vallarta
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO ( December 15,.
-
7 Real Estate Industry Leaders To Follow Going Into 2021
The world of real estate includes.
-
Trump is convinced he actually won and tells advisers he may not vacate the White House.
WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) – Trump was.
-
Once upon a time, there was something more revolutionary than Apple or Facebook
It’s easy to think that the.
-
Merida heading towards ‘red light’ – The city has exceeded 15,000 infections of coronavirus.
In Merida alone, more than 15,000.
-
“La Niña” will bring a “warm” Christmas to Merida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- Due to the “La.
Leave a Comment