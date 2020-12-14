These are the most common eye problems

Autor: Doctoranytime

Eyes are an important part of our body, and in many cases, we don´t take care of them as we should. Therefore, a lot of people suffer from eye problems. However, there are many ways to take care of them and one of them is to adopt the habit of consulting an ophthalmologist whenever you feel you need it.

Most common eye problems

Millions of people around the world suffer from eye problems. Therefore, we will talk about the most common eye problems:

Myopia

Usually, myopia symptoms present from childhood and it can increase over time when changes in graduation associated with growth occur. There are different types of myopia; simple myopia and Magna myopia. Myopia is when the patient sees close objects clearly, but is blurry and finds it difficult to focus on objects at a certain distance.

Symptoms of myopia include:

Blurred vision

The necessity to squint or partially close eyelids to see clearly

Headaches

Difficulty to see while driving

Cataracts

Usually, most cataracts occur with aging. However, there are cases where this disease develops after eye surgery. A cataract is a clouding of the normal transparency of the lens of the eye. You can know you might be suffering from cataracts if:

Blurred vision

Difficulty to see at night

Sensibility to light or shining

Double vision with one eye

Loss of color or yellowish color

Dry eye

Lubricating tears spread over the surface with each blink of the eye. Dry eye is a frequent affection that occurs when tears can’t correctly lubricate eyes. You can suffer from dry eyes if you don’t produce enough tears.

It is also important to know that dry eyes in certain situations can occur on a plane, in an air-conditioned room, while riding a bicycle, among other things. The symptoms include:

Sensibility to light

Redness in the eyes

Difficulty to use contact lenses

Blurred vision

Viscous mucus in or around the eyes.

Glaucoma

This condition can damage the optic nerve which is an essential part of good vision. This disease can occur at any age. However, it is more common in older adults, being the leading cause of blindness in them. Generally, glaucoma has no warning signs, therefore, people with this condition don´t know they suffer from it, till it advances.

If you consult a doctor and the glaucoma is diagnosed earlier, vision loss can be prevented. You can recognize advanced glaucoma when:

Eye redness

Halos around lights

Eye pain

Headaches

Blurred vision.

Eye problems can be prevented and treated if you consult a specialist for it. Therefore it is necessary to adopt the habit of consulting doctors to know how our health is and how we can improve it. Avoid having problems with your vision and a delicate visual system, regular eye exams can also help.

