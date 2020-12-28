These are the curiosities of Melanoma that you should know about

Author: Doctoranytime

Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer being easier to develop in old age. However, the exact cause of melanoma is not known, due to it not being clear, but it is known that exposure to UV radiation (ultraviolet) from sunlight may increase the risks of developing melanoma. Therefore, the specialists say that reducing the exposure to UV radiation may help to reduce the risk of this type of skin cancer.

Melanoma can develop when the cells that make the skin look tan or brown start to grow out of control. Some other symptoms can include; a change in an existing mole or the development of a new pigment grown on the skin. In case of noticing this, it is important to consult a doctor such as a dermatologist.

Curiosities of melanoma

There are many things that we already know about melanoma, such as the ones we mentioned before. However, here we will talk about the most common but not known of them, so pay attention to:

1.- Melanomas can also appear in areas which are not constantly exposed to the sun, such as: soles of feet, palms of the hands, or fingernail beds. The problem with this type of melanoma is the place, because it makes it more difficult to diagnose.

2.- People of every age can suffer from melanoma, including children. The appearance of melanoma is very common between the ages of 25 and 29 and it can affect every kind of skin.

3.- Melanoma is more common in people with clear skin than dark skin. However, it can affect both.

4.- Over the past 3 decades, the number of people suffering from melanoma has increased, according to data from the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

5.- People who suffer from thicker melanoma have a 80% chance of surviving for 5 years.

6.- Every kind of cancer is not contagious. If you happen to live with someone who suffers from melanoma, or other type of cancer, you won’t get sick from being with that person.

What are the best treatments and prevention for melanoma?

It is possible to reduce the risk of having melanoma with the following recommendations:

Avoid tanning lamps: You must know that tanning skin is not necessarily a healthy skin due to the color is the reaction of the body to the ultraviolet damage. Therefore, tanning lamps can increase the risks of suffering from skin cancer.

You must know that tanning skin is not necessarily a healthy skin due to the color is the reaction of the body to the ultraviolet damage. Therefore, tanning lamps can increase the risks of suffering from skin cancer. Be aware of your skin changes: It is recommended to examine the skin often for new skin growths or changes in existing moles, because they can be part of symptoms of skin cancer.

It is recommended to examine the skin often for new skin growths or changes in existing moles, because they can be part of symptoms of skin cancer. Avoid excessive exposure to sun: As we have mentioned before, UV radiation can be a factor for melanoma. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid an excessive exposure to sunlight.

If you need a treatment for melanoma, the first step you must have in mind is consulting a specialist. He is the one who will tell you if you need a surgery or other kind of treatment, due to it depends on the phase of the melanoma.

References:







Comments

comments