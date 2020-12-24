These are the best beauty tips from a dermatologist

Autor: Doctoranytime

As we age, the desire to maintain a proper beauty routine becomes greater, since thanks to it we can prevent the skin from wrinkling with age or even with different factors such as climate and products that can damage it. Therefore, we have decided to consult an expert dermatologist to guide us on this beautiful path to adopt new habits to help us improve our skin health.

As we mentioned before, many different factors can damage the skin, such as; the sun, makeup, poor hygiene, contamination, bad nutrition, among others. However, Dr. Andrés Sotelo has some beauty tips for us to change bad habits and have healthy skin.

Tips

A dermatologist is an expert that has seen a lot of different kinds of skin, therefore he knows how to treat them and keep them beautiful. Some tips include:

1.- The sun is the worst enemy of the skin. Therefore, you should use sunscreen daily (F50 UVA/UVB at least).

2.- Daily hygiene is basic, use products that do not damage the hydrolipidic layer of your skin, so as not to dehydrate it.

3.- Use supplements such as Vitamin E and Aloe, to keep your skin hydrated.

4.- Stop smoking, as cigarettes dry out your skin and do not allow it to be adequately oxygenated.

5.- Exercise on a daily basis. Since physical activity will maintain the elasticity of your skin.

6.- Drink plenty of fluids (mainly water without sugar).

7.- Treat your skin with a special brush, so as not to mistreat it and to promote oxygenation and remove dead cells.

8.- Know the appearance of your skin, so you can detect any pathological data in time. Always check yourself with the help of a mirror.

9.- Visit your dermatologist with any questions and never self-medicate. Care for your skin.

You can also change your diet to help your skin. Let’s say, the foods we eat really can have an impact on the look and feel of your skin, hence the “your skin is what you eat”. So if you want to have better skin, you can ask for help from a nutritionist and change your diet.

There are also many things that can damage our skin, therefore it is necessary to consult a specialist to know what is the best treatment in addition to the tips mentioned above and also in case of noticing there are no changes. The dermatologist is the specialist that can help you.

We thank Dr. Andrés Sotelo Prieto, dermatologist, for validating and sharing information for this article. He is a graduate of the Universidad Autónoma de México. He specializes in treatments such as Psoriasis, Acne, and Atopic Dermatitis to name a few. With more than 10 years of experience in private practice, in addition to having new treatments such as Hydroderm to perform MicroDermabrasion (deep facial cleansing and nutrition) and Dermia 5.0







