The Very Best Halloween Slots

Halloween-themed slots are some of the most popular slots that gamblers like to play all year round, not just in October. Why? It might have something to do with the additional thrill of horror, which complements the adrenaline rush of gambling. If you want to sample some scary slots, look no further than this list.

Gambling Safety

It is always important for you to gamble responsibly. Make sure you read and follow these safe gambling tips and ensure you are only playing for fun – once the fun stops, you should stop too. You should also be safe with where you gamble – many online casinos don’t have proper certification and as a result, can either just steal your money or might improperly store your data, causing you to become vulnerable to identity theft. Make sure you use trusted online slot sites only, like this online slots real money guide that shows you which trusted sites have the best security, as well as the best pay-outs of course.

Halloween Jack

Halloween jack has 5 reels and 20 pay lines and was created by NetEnt – the software that’s behind many of the world’s most popular slots. It follows the story of a young girl that discovered a jewellery box. However, this wasn’t any normal jewellery box – it was one that made her do horrible evil things. Trying to get rid of the box, she releases a terrible evil, which is the basis of many of the features of the game. Jack-o-Lantern is the Wild symbol, and when you trigger the Jack-o-Lantern Walking Wilk, you get a free respin.

Wild Walker Slot

Wild Walker Slot has 5 reels and 25 pay lines. It’s based on a world where a lab investigating viruses has accidentally released a virus that causes humans to become flesh-eating. It’s closely linked to the Walking Dead – you get a chance to save the world and end a zombie apocalypse by playing the Wild Walker Slot. It’s got high volatility (win a win ceiling of 4900x your bet), matching the theme, and has high-quality artwork and animation.

Blood Suckers

Also a NetEnt game, this slot has 5 reels and 25 pay lines. It’s inspired by a vampire cult and has a gothic and dark theme, complete with graphics and sounds. It is full of gore, ghouls and spectacular events. It has three or more Scatter symbols (in the form of a terrified bride) that trigger a free spins feature. The vampire lord is the highest paying symbol – giving you up to 20x your stake.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street is based on the film of the same name. It starts like a horror film – giving you a warning about the violent nature of the slots before you start. It comes with 30 pay lines and has many scary bonuses to keep you busy as you look for Freddy Krueger. It is based on the film and has real characters as the symbols. It immerses you into the film with great graphics as well as short video scenes.







