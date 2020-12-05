The Unique Digital Identity Card in Mexico. Identification or control of AMLO’s government?

The new identity tool will be free and issued by Segob.

MEXICO CITY (El Universal) – With 426 votes in favor, three abstentions, and one against, Mexico’s Congress approved the creation of the new General Population Law. It incorporates that the National Population Registry must contain the certificate number of disability, when applicable, and the self-inscription as a member of the indigenous peoples or Afro-Mexican population.

In a bulletin published online, the Chamber of Deputies stated that the new General Population Law aims to “establish the bases for inter-institutional coordination to formulate and conduct population and intercultural policy that addresses the causes and consequences of demographic dynamics and guarantees the right to identity”.

It will regulate the operation of the National Population Registry and the National Personal Identification Service. It will establish the organization and process of the competent bodies in population, registration, and persons’ identity.

The ruling, which was sent to the Senate of the Republic, highlights that the new law seeks to create the Single Digital Identity Card.

What is the Unique Digital Identity Card?

As stated by the Chamber of Deputies, the Cédula Única de Identidad Digital will be an official identification document before Mexican authorities, both in the country and abroad, and before individuals and corporations with domicile in the country.

It may also serve as official identification for all types of procedures or services.

This new identification will be free of charge and issued by the Ministry of the Interior to the entire population and Mexicans residing abroad.

What data will contain the Cédula Única de Identidad Digital?

Both in its physical and digital version, the Digital Identity Card will include the unique Population Registration Key (CURP), names and surnames, date of birth, state of birth, nationality, and biometric data.

What will the Cédula Única de Identidad Digital be used for?

In addition to serving as an official identification document, it can be presented both in print and in digital form. The Cédula Única de Identidad Digital will make possible to address demographic changes, mortality, fertility, and international migration through the use of socio-demographic information and statistics that help formulate public policies, as pointed out by Representative César Agustín Fernández Pérez (Morena).

Likewise, a registry of people will be integrated to concentrate on information related to the identity of those who live in the country.

It should be noted that the Single Digital Identity Card will not replace -yet- the voter’s card issued by the National Electoral Institute (INE), nor the passport.

