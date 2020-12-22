The star of Bethlehem illuminated the night.

This is how the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn was seen in the Yucatan Peninsula and other places.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The long-awaited night finally arrived; on December 21, the sky gave way to an astronomical phenomenon widely expected by many: the conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn, which had not been seen for more than 800 years.

The alignment between Jupiter and Saturn could be seen from December 16, although its peak was this December 21. This astronomical phenomenon is known as the “great conjunction” and has not occurred since the 13th century.

The last recorded was, according to astronomy experts, in 1226. According to some versions, the so-called Great Conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn would have given rise to the Star of Bethlehem’s biblical story. Although science has not supported any theory on the subject, the truth is that this phenomenon blasts out the 2020 pandemic.

Here are some of the images of the impressive astronomical phenomenon:

Conjunción de Júpiter y Saturno el 21/12/2020

Crédito: Hugo Huepa (Instituto de Astronomía, UNAM)

Telescopio Celestron 11" F/10 FL=2800

Cámara Nikon D3100

ISO 100

— Instituto de Astronomía UNAM (@iaunam) December 22, 2020

Here´s another view.

And how about this amazing image from Milenio Diario?

The great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn “Christmas Star” from the Heng Ee Observatory in Malaysia. #JupiterSaturn conjunction.

— Huracanes Del Caribe (@CaribeHuracanes) December 21, 2020

