The Netherlands suspends flights from the United Kingdom after ‘mutation’ of the covid.

The United Kingdom confirmed a mutation of the coronavirus that is more contagious than the original one. In view of this, the Netherlands suspended flights from the United Kingdom after the coronavirus mutation was confirmed.

KINGDOM OF THE NETHERLANDS (AFP) – The Dutch government suspended all passenger flights from the United Kingdom until January 1 after finding a case in the Netherlands with a more contagious variant of a coronavirus circulating.

The ban, which begins at 06:00 (05:00 GMT) this Sunday and will last until January 1, comes hours after the British government ordered the confinement of part of the country to stop the spread of the new strain.

An infectious mutation of a covid-19 virus is circulating in the UK. It is said that it is contagious more easily and quickly, and it is more difficult to detect it,” assures the Dutch Ministry of Health in a statement.

The public organism of Dutch health, the RIVM, recommends that “the introduction of the strain of coronavirus coming from the United Kingdom is limited as much as possible by limiting and/or controlling passengers’ movement” with that country.

The Ministry of Health adds that “the study of a case in Holland at the beginning of December found a virus with the variant described in the United Kingdom.”

The experts are trying to find out how the infection occurred and if there are other similar cases.

According to the statement, the government of the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, decided, “cautiously,” to suspend flights from the United Kingdom, which adds that other forms of transport with the United Kingdom are also being analyzed. It also urges the population not to travel unless strictly necessary.

“In the coming days, along with other EU Member States (the government) will explore additional measures to limit the risk of the new strain of the virus being introduced from the UK,” the statement said.

The Netherlands decreed a five-week lockdown until mid-January, which has led to the closure of schools and stores that are not essential for stopping the virus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that preliminary data suggest that the virus circulating in London and southeast England is 70 percent more contagious.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments