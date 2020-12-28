Teenager visits her grandfather and finds him dead in Emiliano Zapata Sur

Authorities have not declared if the cause of death of the 62-year-old was Covid or not.

Mérida, Yucatan (December 28, 2020).- A senior citizen was found dead by his own granddaughter in the Emiliano Zapata Sur III neighborhood in the city of Mérida.

The tragic events took place on Calle 159 (between 84-B and 86, when a teenager went to see her grandfather Mario “N”, 62 years old.

As she was calling her “abuelito” from outside the house and did not get any answer, the young woman decided to enter and that was when she found the man dead, so she immediately notified the police.

Agents of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) and the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Homicide and Injury Command arrived on site.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) was in charge of the corresponding proceedings.

The man was well known in the neighborhood since every afternoon he went out to sit at the door of his house.

