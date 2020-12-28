Tecoh police officers indict and imprisoned for the death of a detainee

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) filed the accusation against MACCH., A.CH.M., JAFM, and EFUCH., for their probable participation in the crime of qualified homicide, after the events that occurred in the municipality of Tecoh, where citizen JLCY died while in the custody of these three officers, for which they will remain in preventive detention.

The investigation, which was conducted by the public prosecutor in coordination with the state investigative police and experts from the FGE’s Institute of Expert Services, led to the detention of four police officers.

Tecoh is located 32 kilometers (20 miles) south of downtown Merida (Google)

The death of a detainee

According to the information gathered in the investigation, the events occurred during the night of December 24 when agents of the municipal police of Tecoh went to the Xcanchacán community, for a report that indicated that the now deceased was disturbing the public order, for which the presence of the police was requested and during the transfer to the public prison, the subject ended up dead as a result of mechanical asphyxia due to airway occlusion (broncho-aspiration), according to the Forensic Medical Service report.

In a hearing held at the Kanasín Oral Justice Center, the control judge found the actions of the police elements that detained those involved in accordance with legality, for which he described the arrest as legal, and then the public prosecutor charged the facts with the involved.

The defense requested the duplication of the term of law that would be fulfilled on December 31 at 09:00, for the continuity of the bonding hearing.

Meanwhile, the defendants will keep informal preventive detention which was requested by the social representation and established by the Control Judge.

