Star Wars plane arrives from “other galaxy” to the Mérida Airport

The plane from the famous “Star Wars” saga lands in Merida from Houston.

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (December 20, 2020).- This morning the Star Wars-themed plane departed from the international airport of Merida to sail the skies again or possibly cyberspace, having landed last night in the Yucatecan capital from Houston.

Fans of the George Lucas saga shared the news through social networks, regarding this United Airlines aircraft, which in collaboration with Lucasfilm, was decorated last year to promote the 9th installment of Star Wars, ” The Rise of Skywalker ”.

The plane covers the Mérida-Houston route, after its arrival last night the news spread like wildfire and the fans of this galactic epic saga were pretty active on social networks.

The Star Wars plane

The people who board this plane definitely have a galactic experience, based on that story that happened a long time ago in a very distant galaxy, because not only on the outside it is set with the saga, but also on the inside.

The aircraft on the outside is painted black, as if it were a dark starry sky, with the giant Star Wars logo on the sides, with images of fighters from the Galactic Empire, and of course, the well-known X-Wing ships of the Rebels.

On the tail, you can see two lightsabers, weapons totally characteristic in that history of the Force.

But inside, as we already mentioned, the experience continues. Travelers are greeted by the main theme of the saga, and they receive a commemorative pin, or handkerchiefs, pens and even sleep masks.

According to the same airline, a video shows the astrodroid R2-D2 projecting the hologram of a flight attendant giving the security measures during the flight, as if projecting Princess Leia Organa asking Obi-Wan Kenobi for help, and to top it off, C3-PO tells us “enjoy your flight and may the Force be with you.”

Is anyone interested in boarding the aircraft? Check out this video:

