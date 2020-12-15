Social events not allowed during the rest of the month in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán (December 14, 2020).- To preserve the health of the Yucatecans and avoid outbreaks that endanger the hospital capacity of the state, the Yucatan State Government has decided to cancel social events, such as weddings, baptisms, Christmas parties, or any other type of event that involves large crowds.

During the period in which these social events have been allowed, it has been detected during the supervisions that the protocols were not being followed to the letter in accordance with the provisions of the economic reactivation agreement, since those who convened them and those who provide banquet services have acted irresponsibly, so these activities continue to represent a focus of high risk for the health of those attending these types of events and therefore all the people with whom they interact on a daily basis.

As it will be recalled, in recent days the State Government proceeded to close and fine 18 businesses throughout the Yucatan, including restaurants, gyms, catering services, and wedding planners, for failing to comply with the provisions of the economic reopening in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This and all the measures in place in the face of the evolution of the pandemic have always been taken based on the opinions of the epidemiologists and experts in public and private health in Yucatán who make up the Specialized Health Advisory Committee.

In most of these types of events, the following established protocols have been violated:

– Capacity greater than 50 people in closed places and 100 people in open places

-Tables with a number greater than 6 people are not allowed.

-Events with prolonged durations greater than 4 hours and without respecting the mobility schedule until 11:30 p.m.

-Wrong or no use of the mask

-Breach of Sana Distancia measures

-Any kind of event that includes dance floors

There is evidence that a social event such as a wedding without complying with the established protocols is a major source of contagion that puts the health of all Yucatecans at risk, as well as the hospital capacity in the state.

It should be remembered that, in Yucatan, as of November 2, the realization of this type of celebrations was authorized, after maintaining an effective communication channel with the companies organizing events and banquets, with the aim that the families that depend on these activities can obtain income without putting the health of the Yucatecans at risk.

Therefore, the State Government regrets that the established protocols have not been complied with, and reiterates that, in Yucatan, the health of the people comes first and if the state’s hospital capacity is at risk, the economic reopening could have to be reversed back to lockdown.

In this sense, the state administration will remain firm in monitoring compliance with the provisions in order to maintain a safe economic reopening in the state. Similarly, businesses and companies authorized to operate are encouraged to comply with the protocols established within the economic reopening.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments