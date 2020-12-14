Second suspect in Florida Keys murder caught, arrested in Mexico six months later

A second suspect in a Florida Keys murder was arrested in northern Mexico on Friday, six months after a man was fatally shot, police said.
Mayque Marin Gomez, 31, was arrested at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday.
His brother, Jose Luis Espinosa Gomez, 35, was also arrested in northern Mexico in July.
Police say the two killed Jose Manuel Clemente, 45, of Stock Island, and left another man, Iliecer Noa, 43, wounded. All four men lived on Stock Island.
Police have offered no specific motive for the shooting, but they said the killing was a “targeted hit,” and not a random crime, and that it involved a Mercedes-Benz.
Clemente was pronounced dead at the commercial fishing trap yard on the 5000 block of Fifth Avenue locally known as “La Curva.”
“Both men were arrested following a joint manhunt between the U.S. and Mexican law enforcement agents,” said Adam Linhardt, the sheriff’s office spokesman. “Efforts to extradite Marin Gomez are underway.”
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Visit the one and only Christmas Cookie House in Mérida
Every year Mario transforms his home.
-
Visit the Feria Tunich online and have your purchase delivered at home
This year, the Mérida 2020 “Tunich”.
-
Despite health emergency, the people of León took out to the streets to celebrate
León, Guanajuato (December 13th, 2020).- After.
-
Banks must reinburse unrecognized charges to account holders – Mexico’s Supreme Court.
This measure will apply from December.
-
Mexico is heading towards “populism” with the dismantling of institutions – Center for Economic Studies of the Private Sector.
MEXICO CITY (CEESP) – In its.
-
US borders with Canada, Mexico to stay closed through at least Jan. 21
As expected, U.S. border closures will be extending.
-
2020 electoral college vote
Nearly six weeks after Americans voted.
-
China’s tiny Jewish community in fear as Beijing erases its history
For this year’s Hanukkah, Amir is.
-
Animal cruelty continues to prevail in Mérida
As a new case of abuse,.
-
Chaos and crowds in downtown Mérida despite pandemic
As it usually happens in the.
Leave a Comment