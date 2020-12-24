Second batch of Covid-19 vaccines to arrive in Mexico contains 50 thousand doses

The Secretariat of Foreign Relations announced that the next shipment of the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 will comprehend 50 thousand doses.
The first one, which consisted of only three thousand, was used to “calibrate the cold chain” necessary for its storage, distribution, and application.
With the second batch, a process of periodic deliveries will begin that will add up to 1.4 million between Thursday, December 23rd, 2020; and Sunday, January 31st, 2021.
During the rest of next year, a total of 34.4 million vaccines, will arrive in Mexico as agreed with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.
