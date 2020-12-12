Reform to regulate DEA agents in Mexico: “It only benefits the criminals” – William P. Barr.

As a precedent of good relations, William P. Barr mentioned the case of General Salvador Cienfuegos, who was dismissed on drug trafficking charges in New York and returned for prosecution by Mexican authorities.

MEXICO CITY (Infobae) – Foreigners’ agents, according to the law approved in the Senate, should submit reports to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regularly, in addition to the fact that Mexico would limit their enjoyment of diplomatic immunity.

William P. Barr, U.S. Attorney General, disapproved of the initiative sent by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to limit foreign agents in Mexican territory, which was already approved in the Senate.

This regulation would restrict and could monitor the activities of U.S. agents, such as those of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), something that the Justice Department assured would only benefit the drug cartels and limit cooperation between Mexico and the United States. “We are concerned about the legislation currently in the Mexican Congress, which would have the effect of making cooperation between our countries more difficult. It would make Mexican and U.S. citizens less secure. Passage of this legislation can only benefit the violent transnational criminal organizations and other criminals we are fighting together,” was the comment of Willian P. Barr issued yesterday, December 11, in a surprise move.

The law will be turned over to the Chamber of Deputies, where its approval by the Congress of the Union will be deliberated. According to the Law approved in the Senate, foreign agents should regularly submit reports to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the fact that Mexico would limit their enjoyment of diplomatic immunity.

As a precedent of good relations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office mentioned the case of General Salvador Cienfuegos, who was dismissed from drug trafficking charges in New York and was returned to be prosecuted by Mexican authorities.

The Mexican Senate approved on Wednesday night reforms to its National Security Law to limit foreign agents’ powers from agencies such as the DEA and the FBI in the territory, who will “only” carry out “liaison activities” to exchange information with Mexican authorities.

At the morning conference on Tuesday, December 8, López Obrador considered no clear rules regarding what foreign agents can and cannot do. López Obrador’s initiative was approved with 71 votes in favor, 21 against, and one abstention. The opposition has called the measure a “tantrum” due to the recent arrest on U.S. soil of the former Minister of National Defense, Salvador Cienfuegos. Still, the promoters of the law refer to a defense of sovereignty.

The text decrees that foreign agencies must operate in Mexico for a defined period of time and with prior authorization, just as they are obliged to share with Mexican authorities the information they gather in the exercise of their functions through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The reform allows for the possibility that foreign agents may be criminally sanctioned under Mexican Law. They will not have “any immunity in case of committing crimes or infractions,” as well as for violating the regulatory provisions that prohibit them from exercising functions reserved to Mexican authorities.

At the morning conference on Tuesday, December 8, López Obrador considered no clear rules regarding what foreign agents may or may not do. “We want to solve this once and for all. That rules are clear that the relationship with the Mexican State is through a responsible agency. One cannot have relations with all the secretariats without knowing the type of mission carried out. That is, to put order” (SIC), said AMLO.

The Department of Justice expresses its disagreement with the regulation that would restrict the agents.

