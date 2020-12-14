Rains for this week due to cold fronts.

The rain will not favor a significant drop in temperatures.

MERIDA Yucatan (CONAGUA) – Starting this Monday, the influence of a new cold front will bring rain to the Yucatan Peninsula. This condition could last up to half a week due to the arrival of another front system. Nevertheless, the area will remain warm.

The cold front no.20 will be located this Monday afternoon in the center and southwest of the Gulf of Mexico as semi-stationary. Its induced trough will extend over the Yucatan Peninsula and southeast of the country, a condition that will give rise to the formation of storms in the area. This front will move north from Tuesday, ceasing to influence the region. Due to its short term effects on the peninsula, it will not be given a name.

Starting Wednesday, another cold front will reach the Gulf of Mexico, extending to the north of the Peninsula at night and favoring the formation of a prefrontal valley. The mentioned valley will increase the potential of electric storms in our geography again. This frontal system will probably arrive at the latest by Thursday to the peninsula region, maintaining the possibility of rains and propitiating moderate “north” event, besides a cooling of the temperatures.

The influence of these two frontal systems will leave heavy rain accumulations (25 to 50 mm) in the peninsula’s three states. The rains will be accompanied by electrical activity and possible wind gusts. Coastal turbulence or sea storms are not ruled out. The maximum temperatures will be reaching around 30°C, while the minimums at dawn will fall to values of approximately 20°C.

The winds will be of variable direction at maximum speeds of between 35 and 45 km / h with gusts in coastal areas. A new “norte” event is expected to start on Thursday.

