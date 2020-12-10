Private sector reiterates its confidence in Yucatan with new projects

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal announced the reconstruction of the Kekén “Sahé” processing plant in Tixpéual, a project that represents an investment of two billion pesos.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- The private initiative reaffirms its confidence in Yucatán with investment projects such as the reconstruction of the “Sahé” processing plant Kekén, in the municipality of Tixpéual, a work announced by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the director of Grupo KUO, Alejandro de la Barreda Gómez, which will translate into an investment of two billion pesos and the generation of more than 10,000 jobs, both direct and indirect.

Together with Barreda Gómez and the director of Grupo Porcícola Mexicano Kekén, Claudio Freixes Catalán, the Governor led the presentation of this reconstruction work, which arises after the loss of one of its processing plants in the State, which reiterates the firm and sure commitment of this company with the economic reactivation of Yucatan, by generating new sources of work and an important economic benefit during its construction and for its operation.

This project will promote the activation of nearly a thousand jobs during the construction stage and, once the plant reaches its full operational capacity, it will generate more than two thousand direct and seven thousand indirect sources of employment. It is expected to be ready by the end of 2021.

It should be noted that the work is within the more than six billion pesos that Grupo KUO will invest to expand its pig multiplier farms, commercial ones and the expansion of new lines in its food processing plant; projects that are considered as part of the total investment of 40 billion pesos that, as announced by Vila Dosal, 16 local, national and international companies will be carrying out in the State, thereby generating 30 thousand new jobs in Yucatan.

Supply to more than 500 stores

The plant under reconstruction will complement and enhance the supply of more than 500 stores located in various states of the Mexican Republic, as well as the supply for the local, national, and export markets, thanks to the fact that it will maintain the same production capacity of 40 thousand pigs a week.

When speaking, the director of Grupo KUO, Alejandro de la Barreda Gómez, affirmed that, with this work, the alliance of this group with Yucatán and their families is endorsed, but also the trust in the State is reiterated, as a fertile ground for competitive investment and with a sustainable vision.

In his message, the Governor thanked the trust in Yucatán to rebuild this processing plant on the same site: the Sahé community, in the municipality of Tixpéual, Yucatan, after an accident destroyed the previous one.

“What has happened in this place is part of what has happened throughout the year in Yucatan, because in addition to the pandemic and the nine-month lockdown, we have had three tropical storms and two hurricanes, but here we Yucatecans know how to overcome this type of situation, just as Grupo KUO is doing ”, he indicated.

The Governor reiterated the support of his Government for the implementation of investment projects like this one, since they are the ones that generate jobs and support the development of Yucatan.

