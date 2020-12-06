Private investment drives economic development in Oxkutzcab, Yucatan

–As part of the investment attraction strategy promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, Citric Produce, a producer and marketer, started operations in Oxkutzcab, which will allow lemons from 22 local ejidos to reach the US and European markets.

-The start of operations of this firm represents the confidence that Yucatan generates for the arrival of more and more investments that translate into benefits for the Yucatecans.

Oxkutzcab, Yucatán (December 5, 2020).- As a result of the operations of Citric Produce, producer, and marketer, which opened its doors in Oxkutzcab thanks to the strategy of attracting companies led by the state government, 1,200 tons per month of Persian lemon will reach the US and European markets from Yucatán.

This bet of 10 million pesos is added to others of private capital that have arrived in the state due to the conditions it offers for the establishment or expansion of businesses, Vila Dosal’s objective is to promote the generation of jobs and development, not only in Merida but across the state.

Through Citric Produce, 22 local ejidos will be able to export their Persian lemon production, since it is a company dedicated to the cultivation, marketing, distribution, and shipping of this citrus to the United States and Europe, which today has a staff workforce of 30 people, in addition to nurturing the productive vocation of the south and adding value to the supply of this item for international markets.

In the opening ceremony, carried out with all the corresponding health protocols, the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, declared that the investment represents trust and is an unequivocal sign that the territory has an inertia growth like few others.

Accompanied by Augusto Alberto Trujeque Flota, representative of Citric Produce, the official affirmed that agribusiness is the strength of the state and recognized the efforts of the shareholders to contribute to the economic development of the southern zone with the creation of direct and indirect sources of employment.

“Markets as important as the United States, Asia, and Europe demand the quality of what is produced in Yucatan, and it is that at the national level we occupy the first place in the production and export of honey, as well as in the production of turkey”, Herrera Novelo stated.

For its part, Trujeque Flota announced that the company has the export certificate issued by the federal government through the National Service of Health, Safety and Agrifood Quality (Senasica), which guarantees success in the first instance when crossing borders.

He also pointed out that “thanks to the favorable environment generated by the security and commercial opportunities offered by the Government of Yucatan, this initiative has a promising future.”

In his turn, the director of National and International Marketing of the firm, Fabricio Armín Espinosa Trujeque, explained that they are currently processing 2,000 tons of lemons per month, of which 1,200 are for export.

The Undersecretary of Rural Development, Roberto Tolosa Peniche, participated in the ceremony, along with the Mayor of Oxkutzcab, Raúl Antonio Romero Chel; the ejido commissioner and president of the Akil Juguera Administrative Council, Fredy Domínguez Aké, and the federal deputy Limbert Interián Gallegos.

