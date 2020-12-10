Poverty in Mexico has only decreased by 2.5% in ten years; in four states it has increased

The social groups with the highest percentage of people living in poverty are the indigenous sector and indigenous women in rural areas.

In Mexico, 52.4 million live in poverty, a figure that is equivalent to 41.9% of the population and represents a decrease of just 2.5% compared to the percentage registered in 2008 when the percentage was 44.4, according to figures from the National Evaluation Council. of the Social Development Policy (Coneval).

According to the results of the study “10 years of poverty measurement in Mexico”, carried out by Coneval, although there was an improvement in the indicators of social deprivation and 24 states reduced their poverty levels, the southeast of the country is still the region with the highest percentage of poor inhabitants.

In Chiapas, 76% of the population lives in poverty; followed by Guerrero with 66.5%; Oaxaca with 64.5%; and Veracruz with 61.4%.

While the three states that had the greatest reduction in the percentage of the population living in poverty are Aguascalientes, Hidalgo and Tlaxcala.

In the study, Coneval also registered people in extreme poverty, which amount to 9.3 million people, equivalent to 7.4% of the population; the vulnerable population due to income: 8.6 million people, and due to social deprivation: 36.7 million people.

The non-poor and non-vulnerable population in the entire country is 24.7 million people.

The indicators that Coneval used to obtain these figures are: educational lag; access to health services; access to social security; access to food; quality and spaces of the house, and access to basic services of the house.

Extreme poverty and social deprivation

In the last decade the number of people in extreme poverty has gradually decreased.

In 2008, the number of inhabitants in this situation was 12.3 million, from 2012 to 2014 the average dropped to 11 million, and for 2018 9.3 million people were registered. This figure is equivalent to 7.4% of the total population.

The states with the largest number of populations living in extreme poverty are: Chiapas, with one million 623 thousand inhabitants; Veracruz, with a million 427 thousand inhabitants and Guerrero, with 971 thousand inhabitants.

Source: Animal Político







