Pfizer vaccine causing allergic reactions higher than expected.

According to a medical report, the frequency of allergic reactions to this coronavirus vaccine is higher than expected.

UNITED STATES (Agencies) – Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine would cause more allergic reactions than expected, according to a medical report released in the United States.

The chief scientific advisor for “Operation Warp Speed” explained that the frequency of allergic reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is higher than expected.

In this regard, Dr. Moncef Slaoui indicated that the last time he was updated on allergic reactions was last Tuesday when at least six cases were registered. “That frequency, as it was, is higher than what could be expected with other vaccines,” he said.

Slaoui added that discussions are underway between vaccine manufacturers and the National Institutes of Health to consider conducting clinical trials of vaccines in highly allergic populations. Among other suggestions, they will recommend carrying the anti-allergy drug EpiPen.

Last Monday, an official from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the United States is looking at why some people have had severe allergic reactions shortly after receiving the Pfizer injection.

Alkis Togias, chief of NIAID’s Allergy, Asthma and Airway Biology Branch, said that “several hundred people” who have a history of severe allergic reactions will participate in an upcoming study, where their reactions will be evaluated.

This week, U.S. President Joe Biden was vaccinated, and he did so live on television with his wife, future first lady Jill Biden. The president-elect urged Americans to get vaccinated because “there is nothing to worry about.

“When the vaccine is available, I invite the American people to get it,” Biden said, upon receiving the first dose.







