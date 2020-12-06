Perpetrator of double homicide in García Ginerés caught by State Police

MÉRIDA.- The State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office (FGE) executed this Saturday the arrest warrant against Jorge Isaac OA, 26 years old, charged with two homicides in the first degree.
The subject is charged with the death of Víctor and Pedro “N”, whose bodies were found last Tuesday, December 1st, at their home in Mérida’s Colonia Garcia Ginerés.
According to the investigations, the three subjects drank alcoholic beverages; but an argument started, after which the now detained man killed his victims with a sharp weapon, then stole one of the other men’s car to flee the scene.
Shortly afterward, in a neighborhood in the west of the city, the alleged murderer set fire to the vehicle and abandoned it in the middle of the street.
The investigating state police officers and the agents of the Public Ministry placed the detainee at the disposal of the Second Judge of the First Judicial District of the Criminal, Accusatory and Oral Justice System.
