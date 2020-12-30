New strain Covid-19 has not been detected in Mexico: López-Gatell

Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo López-Gatell, declared on Wednesday, December 30th, that the new strain of coronavirus that appeared in the UK and other countries, has not reached Mexico yet.

The new strain of Covid-19 that was reported in the United Kingdom has not been detected in Mexico, although work is being done on its location and if it is discovered, it will be reported in a timely manner, said Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion.

For its part, the United States has already confirmed in its territory the presence of the new variant in a man over 20 years old, which was ratified by state laboratories in the state of Colorado.

