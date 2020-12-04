Museums and archaeological sites reopen their doors in Yucatan

After a few hours of a work stoppage, the workers of the Museo Palacio Cantón and the archaeological zones of Yucatán reopened their doors at 10 a.m., as the directors of their union at the national level began a dialogue with the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) to reach a resolution.

Members of the National Democratic Union of Workers of the Ministry of Culture (SNDTSC) called yesterday for a cessation of work since until today they have not paid their benefits; and the federation’s budget cuts have directly affected them.

“Fortunately at 10 am we were notified that the buildings dependent on the Institute were already opening gradually, as they began to enter into the necessary agreements to meet the needs of the workers,” explained Gabriel Euan Canul, union representative of the Palacio Canton workers.

Among the demands of the SNDTSC was the demand to the Congress of the Union and the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) to strengthen the budget of cultural institutions, in order to guarantee this constitutional and human right.

Likewise, he said, they lack sufficient protective equipment so that workers can protect their health and that of visitors who go to museums and archaeological sites that are already open to the public.

They also urge INAH to regularize a budget that allows it to have sufficient resources to meet its salary obligations and legal benefits; as well as having the necessary machinery for the maintenance and cleaning of their work centers.

Euan Canul explained that the resolution to the conflict could occur in the course of this afternoon; and depending on what is managed in the dialogue tables, the union will decide if they go ahead and close down the museums and archaeological sites again.

The SNDTSC is made up of more than 3,000 workers nationwide. In Yucatán, there are about 180 people who work in the museums and archaeological sites that depend directly on the INAH.

