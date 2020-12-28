Motul motorized carriages an alternative to fight animal cruelty in Yucatan

MOTUL, YUCATÁN.- If you visit Motul, Yucatan, you can enjoy a ride on a motorized carriage, with which the municipality is saying goodbye to animal exploitation.

It is a project that friends Manuel Dzib and Daniel Campos began two years ago, which, with the arrival of the pandemic and the lack of employment, have managed to carry out anyway.

“Due to the pandemic, we were left without a job and we decided to build a motorized carriage. I have been a calesero for many years, Daniel’s father has been a calesero all his life, and the intention to manufacture the vehicle was also born there,” said Manuel.

“Everything was made by hand, we did the entire structure and assembly, the rear part is from a motorcycle, the front part is from a car, and the top part is made just like the regular carriages, with its emblematic parts,” he explained.

They recalled that the attraction seeks to adapt to the next animal protection laws, as well as to continue the emblematic tradition that has been carried out for many years.

In November 2019, the port of Progreso launched its first electric carriage. Motul has also joined this initiative and already has its first vehicle of this type.

In Motul, the motorized carriage can be enjoyed from Friday to Sunday and the tours last around 20 minutes. You can easily find it in the main park or contact the carriage service at 987 873 6235.

