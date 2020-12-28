Minimal incidents so far during the Christmas holidays in Progreso

Progreso, Yucatán, December 26, 2020.- The director of Public Safety and Traffic of Progreso, Commander Emilio Camal Gutiérrez, highlighted that thanks to the fact that the population collaborated with the authorities respecting mobility restrictions, minimal incidents have been reported in the municipality during the Christmas Holidays.
“The balance of road events that occurred between 07:00 hours on December 24 and 05:00 hours December 25, in the whole municipality of Progreso, was of two minor automobile accidents, with no persons injured or deceased,” said Caamal Gutierrez.
Specifying that in those events, none of the drivers was under the influence of alcohol, but on the other hand, one person was arrested for driving while intoxicated, the driver was caught during the breathalyzer operation carried out by the corporation during “Noche Buena” in the main municipal roads.
Similarly, approximately 20 vehicle inspections were carried out, to follow up on the vehicle mobility restrictions implemented by the State Government, which span from 11:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next day.
With regard to the DSPT’s Claims and Rescue area, the municipal official added that it received only one report of trauma, which was attended by the ambulance of this corporation.
Caamal Gutiérrez thanked the citizens for their behavior for taking care of their health and life, by assuming responsible conduct on public roads.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Motul motorized carriages an alternative to fight animal cruelty in Yucatan
MOTUL, YUCATÁN.- If you visit Motul,.
-
“The Mayan Train of Shame”: Italian newspaper La Reppublica’s strong criticism against AMLO’s project.
The prestigious newspaper highlighted the tremendous.
-
“Presidential plane still without a buyer” – Banobras
The plane’s sale process is the.
-
Americans’ acceptance of “Trump’s behavior will be his vilest legacy.” – The Guardian.
WASHINTON D.C. (The Guardian) – Most.
-
Federation monopolizes COVID-19 vaccine.
The party in power brags that.
-
The most prolific Yucatecan musician and composer Armando Manzanero dies from COVID-19
Armando Manzanero died this morning at.
-
Yucatán: the state with the highest number of indigenous people infected by Covid-19
Yucatán remains the state with the.
-
Will Mexico Legalize Cannabis In 2021?
by Robert Hoban FORBES (December 27,.
-
California man wearing Trump mask, Santa Claus hat shoots brother-in-law
A man wearing a Santa Claus.
-
Once again, medication for children with cancer was stolen .
One hundred eighty-nine boxes were taken.
Leave a Comment