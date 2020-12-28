Minimal incidents so far during the Christmas holidays in Progreso

Progreso, Yucatán, December 26, 2020.- The director of Public Safety and Traffic of Progreso, Commander Emilio Camal Gutiérrez, highlighted that thanks to the fact that the population collaborated with the authorities respecting mobility restrictions, minimal incidents have been reported in the municipality during the Christmas Holidays.

“The balance of road events that occurred between 07:00 hours on December 24 and 05:00 hours December 25, in the whole municipality of Progreso, was of two minor automobile accidents, with no persons injured or deceased,” said Caamal Gutierrez.

Specifying that in those events, none of the drivers was under the influence of alcohol, but on the other hand, one person was arrested for driving while intoxicated, the driver was caught during the breathalyzer operation carried out by the corporation during “Noche Buena” in the main municipal roads.

Similarly, approximately 20 vehicle inspections were carried out, to follow up on the vehicle mobility restrictions implemented by the State Government, which span from 11:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next day.

With regard to the DSPT’s Claims and Rescue area, the municipal official added that it received only one report of trauma, which was attended by the ambulance of this corporation.

Caamal Gutiérrez thanked the citizens for their behavior for taking care of their health and life, by assuming responsible conduct on public roads.

