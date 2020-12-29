Millions without light after massive blackout in Mexico.

The CFE announced that more than 10 million users were affected by the blackout.
MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – More than 10 million users were affected after the massive blackout. The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) announced that electricity service has already begun to be restored through Twitter after the recent massive blackout in several states in the country, which affected more than 10 million users.
In its message, the CFE pointed out that the service started to normalize at 14:52 hours after more than half an hour without electric service.
La @CFEmx informa que a las 14:29 horas, salieron de operación 10.3 millones de usuarios a causa de una baja frecuencia en todo el territorio nacional, esto a causa de salidas de centrales generación.— CFEmx (@CFEmx) December 28, 2020
Dicho programa se aplica para no afectar a todos los usuarios del país.
“At 14:52 hours, the restoration of affected users began and is subject to the instructions of @CenaceMexico, who must guarantee the safety of the National Electric System,” published the CFE through Twitter.
The failure, registered at 14:29 hours, reported that the failure was throughout the national territory.
“The @CFEmx reports that at 14:29 hours, 10.3 million users went out of operation due to a low frequency throughout the national territory, this because of departures from power plants. This program is applied to not affect all users in the country,” reads the rest of the message.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
