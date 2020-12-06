Mexico totals 109,456 deaths from Coronavirus.

José Luis Alomía, general director of Epidemiology, reported that there are also 398,410 suspicious cases.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Due to the poor management of the pandemic in Mexico by the government of Lopez Obrador and the already demonstrated ineptitude of Dr. Lopez Gatell, Mexico has 109 thousand 456 deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus. It accumulates one million 168 thousand 395 confirmed cases.

José Luis Alomía, general director of Epidemiology, informed that there are also 398 thousand 410 suspicious cases.

There are an estimated 75,761 active cases, 859,463 people have recovered from the virus, and 593 new deaths and 11,625 new cases of covid-19 have been registered in the system.

Hospital occupation in Mexico due to Coronavirus

José Luis Alomía announced that of the 28,197 available beds, 11,130 are occupied, and 17,67 are available; 39 percent are occupied.

General beds:

Mexico City: 75 percent

Durango: 74 percent

Guanajuato: 63 percent

State of Mexico: 62 percent

Alomía emphasized that of the 10,286 beds with a generally available ventilator, 3,363 are occupied, and 6,923 are available.

Beds with ventilator:

Aguascalientes: 62 percent

Baja California: 62 percent

Mexico City: 61 percent

Zacatecas: 54 percent

Yucatan COVID-19

In the Health Secretariat report yesterday, Saturday, December 06, 2020, 110 new Coronavirus infections were detected.

85 in Mérida, 3 in Kanasín, Peto, Progreso and Tizimín, 2 in Espita, Umán and Valladolid, 1 in Abalá, Baca, Cuncunul, Sucilá, Tixkokob and Tzucacab, and 1 foreign.



Of the 24,450 positive cases, 210 are from another country or another state.

Specifically, in Merida, 14,464 people have been diagnosed as infected with Coronavirus (accumulated cases as of December 4), living in.

4,181 in the Northern zone

4,062 in the East

1,378 in the Central zone

1,906 in the South zone

2,937 in the Poniente area





137 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments