Mexico signs with CanSino purchase of 35 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

The Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, signed a pre-purchase agreement for a Covid-19 vaccine from the Chinese company CanSino Biologics.

Mexico signed an agreement with the Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics to acquire 35 million doses of its vaccine against Covid-19, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reported on Wednesday.

Enhorabuena al Dr Jorge Alcocer, Secretario de Salud, a Xuefeng Yu, Presidente de CanSino Biologics Inc. y a Jerome Piguet de LATAM PHARMA por el acuerdo de precompra de 35 millones de dosis de vacunas firmado hoy. Más opciones para México. pic.twitter.com/MiIilW9IeT — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) December 10, 2020

The official reported the signature through a message on his Twitter account, however, he did not reveal the details of the agreement other than a pre-purchase agreement.

Mexico, the fourth in the world with the most deaths due to the new coronavirus, plans to begin its vaccination process before the end of the year.

