    • Mexico signs with CanSino purchase of 35 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

    December 10, 2020

    The Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, signed a pre-purchase agreement for a Covid-19 vaccine from the Chinese company CanSino Biologics.

    Mexico signed an agreement with the Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics to acquire 35 million doses of its vaccine against Covid-19, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reported on Wednesday.

    The official reported the signature through a message on his Twitter account, however, he did not reveal the details of the agreement other than a pre-purchase agreement.

    Mexico, the fourth in the world with the most deaths due to the new coronavirus, plans to begin its vaccination process before the end of the year.

