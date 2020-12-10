Mexico signs with CanSino purchase of 35 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

The Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, signed a pre-purchase agreement for a Covid-19 vaccine from the Chinese company CanSino Biologics.
Mexico signed an agreement with the Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics to acquire 35 million doses of its vaccine against Covid-19, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reported on Wednesday.
Enhorabuena al Dr Jorge Alcocer, Secretario de Salud, a Xuefeng Yu, Presidente de CanSino Biologics Inc. y a Jerome Piguet de LATAM PHARMA por el acuerdo de precompra de 35 millones de dosis de vacunas firmado hoy. Más opciones para México. pic.twitter.com/MiIilW9IeT— Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) December 10, 2020
The official reported the signature through a message on his Twitter account, however, he did not reveal the details of the agreement other than a pre-purchase agreement.
Mexico, the fourth in the world with the most deaths due to the new coronavirus, plans to begin its vaccination process before the end of the year.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Foreigner runs motorcyclists over in Valladolid
Valladolid, Yucatan (December 10, 2020) .-.
-
AMLO Delays Ban on Outsourcing Amid Uproar by Business
Mexico December 9th (Bloomberg) — President.
-
This is Chuminópolis, the first of Mérida’s “Colonias”
According to historical data, Chuminópolis is the.
-
Mérida and Sarasota ratify their twinning for new exchanges
Mérida, December 9, 2020. In order.
-
700 kilos of solid waste extracted from Yucatan cenotes
The exploration of cenotes in Yucatán.
-
Heladez in Merida; a wind chill of 9 degrees is recorded.
The heat will return over the.
-
Two dead sea turtles found on beaches of Progreso
PROGRESO, YUCATAN (December 10, 2020).-Two huge.
-
Poverty in Mexico has only decreased by 2.5% in ten years; in four states it has increased
The social groups with the highest.
-
U.S. records number of deaths and infections per covid-19 in a single day.
The winter season, with its typical.
-
9 Mexican opposition governors back mandatory face masks
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nine opposition.
Leave a Comment