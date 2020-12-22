Mexico records 5,370 new coronavirus cases, 396 more deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Monday, December 21st, reported 5,370 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 396 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,325,915 cases and 118,598 deaths.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
The situation could get a lot worst taking into consideration that thousands of “paisanos” are coming down to Mexico for the holidays.
(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham for REUTERS)
Source: REUTERS
