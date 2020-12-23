Mexico receives first vaccines from Pfizer on Wednesday, Dec. 23

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The first COVID-19 vaccine doses from U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer Inc are set to arrive in Mexico today Wednesday, December 23rd, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday, paving the way for their application in the country.
“This first shipment to Mexico has already been picked up at Pfizer’s plant in Belgium, it arrives tomorrow,” Ebrard told reporters at a regular news conference. “We think it will be touching down in Mexico before noon.”
The second shipment is scheduled to depart next Tuesday, and continue week by week, Ebrard said. By the end of January, Mexico will have received 1,417,659 doses, he said.
Pfizer’s is the first of various COVID-19 vaccines due to reach Mexico, whose government has in the past few days pressed companies to honor their delivery contracts on time amid growing concerns of delays setting in.
Medical staff is due to be the first recipients of the vaccine, then senior citizens, followed by people with chronic illnesses, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday, Dec. 21st.
Source: Reuters
