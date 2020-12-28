Mexico elderly could get coronavirus vaccines in January

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico expects to wrap up its first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers by early January, before moving to inoculate elderly people in the month’s second half, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday.
The second day of vaccinations for medical staff saw the health ministry record 6,217 new confirmed infections and 400 more deaths, taking Mexico’s tally to 1,383,434 cases and 122,426 deaths.
“Finishing with health personnel…by the second two weeks of January, we start with the elderly,” Lopez Obrador said in a video posted on Twitter, adding that the vaccine would be taken to any who were housebound.
Mexico has received two shipments of vaccine from Pfizer, and Lopez Obrador said the drugmaker would provide enough vaccines for about 700,000 to 750,000 people by March.
The president added that he expected vaccines from China’s CanSino Biologics, with which Mexico has a pact to buy 35 million doses, to begin arriving in January.
CanSino’s vaccine, which was set to have been submitted last week for review by Mexico’s health regulator, is administered in a single dose, compared to Pfizer’s, which is delivered in two doses several weeks apart.
Source: Reuters
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Novavax starts Phase 3 COVID vaccine trial with 30,000 volunteers in the U.S. and Mexico
Novavax Inc. NVAX, -3.16% declared on Monday, December 28th,.
-
Teenager visits her grandfather and finds him dead in Emiliano Zapata Sur
Authorities have not declared if the.
-
Instead of toys, Argentinian kid asks Santa for health for his mother
Joaquín Monier, an 11-year-old boy from.
-
Aloft Tulum To Open In February 2021
Aloft Tulum, a brand-new, boho-chic-inspired hotel managed.
-
Cuban influence in the Yucatan.
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Tecoh police officers indict and imprisoned for the death of a detainee
The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).
-
Mérida hotel manager found dead by guests at the front desk
Death surprised the manager of the.
-
Minimal incidents so far during the Christmas holidays in Progreso
Progreso, Yucatán, December 26, 2020.- The.
-
Motul motorized carriages an alternative to fight animal cruelty in Yucatan
MOTUL, YUCATÁN.- If you visit Motul,.
-
“The Mayan Train of Shame”: Italian newspaper La Reppublica’s strong criticism against AMLO’s project.
The prestigious newspaper highlighted the tremendous.
Leave a Comment