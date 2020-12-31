Mexico City on the verge of chaos in its hospital network.

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez Gatell reported that in Mexico City, the occupation of beds for general hospitalization is at 90 percent, although doctors in the health sector deny it and mention to be in a percentage close to 100% of occupancy.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – According to the authorities of the Ministry of Health, Mexico adds in the cut of this December 31 124,897 deaths by Covid-19 and 1,413,935 infected of confirmed infections of coronavirus. The daily average is 12,406 infections.

At a national level, the percentage of bed occupation and the number of intubated people have increased.

The sub-secretary of Health, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, informed that there are already more than 20 thousand people vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico and warned about the “accelerated” trend of infections and hospitalizations due to Covid-19 in Mexico City.

