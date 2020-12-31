Mexico City on the verge of chaos in its hospital network.

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez Gatell reported that in Mexico City, the occupation of beds for general hospitalization is at 90 percent, although doctors in the health sector deny it and mention to be in a percentage close to 100% of occupancy.
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – According to the authorities of the Ministry of Health, Mexico adds in the cut of this December 31 124,897 deaths by Covid-19 and 1,413,935 infected of confirmed infections of coronavirus. The daily average is 12,406 infections.
At a national level, the percentage of bed occupation and the number of intubated people have increased.
The sub-secretary of Health, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, informed that there are already more than 20 thousand people vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico and warned about the “accelerated” trend of infections and hospitalizations due to Covid-19 in Mexico City.
The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion reported that in Mexico City, the occupation of beds for general hospitalization is at 90 percent, although doctors in the health sector deny such information and mention to be in a percentage close to 100% of occupancy.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Vladimir Putin targets U.S. social media, secret agent leaks, and protests with new laws
MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin.
-
New strain Covid-19 has not been detected in Mexico: López-Gatell
Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion.
-
Yucatecan teachers promote the Maya language as a cultural heritage of Mexico
Raise the sense of belonging and.
-
Drug dealer with more than 100 doses of drugs caught in Playa del Carmen
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, QUINTANA ROO.- In the.
-
Activists protest outside the Merida Animal Control Center
Mérida, Yucatán (December 30, 2020).- The.
-
What is peeling?
Author: Doctoranytime Lately, we have heard.
-
Mexican state of Guanajuato breaks record in police killings
For the third consecutive year, Guanajuato.
-
Is Mexico set to become the world’s largest legal cannabis market? (WSJ)
MEXICO CITY—According to the WSJ, Mexico.
-
The state of Tamaulipas prepares lawsuit against CFE
The complaint will be filed in.
-
Chinese CanSino will submit vaccine trial results to Mexico next week
China’s CanSino Biologics Inc will submit.
Leave a Comment