Mexico City – Hospitals are on the brink of collapse and calls for total isolation.

The city government asked its inhabitants, through a text message, not to leave because the hospitals are full.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – The government of Mexico City warned the people of the capital through an SMS message that the hospitals in the city are at the limit and that it is necessary to return to “total isolation” to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The message also asks not to go out or have parties and informs that only indispensable sectors will be open.

This Friday, the governments of Mexico City and the State of Mexico announced that the epidemiological traffic light changed to red, the maximum level of alert, due to the increase in cases and hospitalizations.

Federal health authorities reported this Saturday that Mexico City registers a general hospital occupation of 85%, followed by the State of Mexico with 78%. However, private hospoitals report a 100% occupation.

This Sunday, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, informed that up to date, there are 5,039 people hospitalized in the capital, of which 3,759 are in general beds and 1,280 intubated in public and private hospitals.

