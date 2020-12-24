Mexico and Chile first Latinamerican countries to begin mass vaccination programmes

A Mexican nurse has become the first person in Latin America to receive a coronavirus jab when her country began its vaccination programme on Thursday, Dec. 24.
Mexico received an initial shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines the previous day.
The first 10,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer / BioNTech laboratories arrived in Chile early on Thursday,
A short time later, Chile began administering the same vaccine, with Costa Rica to follow later on Thursday too.
Mexico has one of the highest pandemic death tolls in the world, exceeded only by the US, Brazil and India.
Meanwhile, Argentina said on Wednesday it had approved the emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and the 300,000 doses arrived in Buenos Aires on Thursday, Dec. 24 during the early morning hours.
