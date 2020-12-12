Mexico adds nearly 149,000 formal jobs in November

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) said on Friday that 148,719 tax-paying jobs registered with the institute were added in the month of November.
Mexico shed some 1.1 million jobs registered with the IMSS between March and July due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
